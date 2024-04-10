Fans of Big Brother Naija are buzzing with excitement after season 6 star, Peace Ogor, announced her engagement on social media.

The reality star shared the heartwarming news via her Instagram story, posting a video of the romantic proposal that unfolded at a restaurant.

The heartwarming video shows Peace Ogor seemingly enjoying a delightful dinner when her partner pops the question.

She was emotional after reading the love message from her boyfriend on TV screen.

The message ended with a bold question ” Will you marry me”

Her boyfriend then went on his knees and proposed to her and guess what? She said YES.

Sharing the video, peace wrote;

“Who is cutting onions, Big woman like me”

Fans has taken to social media to congratulate the reality star.

kenyia_sonia said: “One of the intelligent girl of her season👏❤️”

call_me_ojukotimi wrote: “Her parents really did well by naming her peace😍😍”

bolannkan noted: “Awwwnnnn! I liked her in her season. Congrats to her”

mercyliscous said: “SYE ladies are getting married, good for them”

nanaamaelikplim penned: “I’m not surprised one bit…..she came out and went straight to focus on herself quietly….”

peacembang5 said: “Thank God for Biggie girls, my SYE girls are running this show. Next Angel and Nini ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Amen”

Watch the video below;

ALSO READ:“You mean the world to me. I can give my Life just to make you happy” — Yul Edochie pens sweet note to daughter on her 19th birthday