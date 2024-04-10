Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has reached out to his daughter Danielle on her 19th birthday, April 10th, 2024, despite a reported strain in their relationship.

In an Instagram post, the movie star shared a video clip from a movie scene where he portrays a dedicated father willing to go to great lengths to make his daughter happy.

The video itself features Edochie’s character offering a large sum of money to anyone who can make his daughter smile.

He could be heard saying;

“You all know how much my daughter means to me. I don’t joke with her. She means the world to me. I can give up everything for her, I can sacrifice anything for her. I can even give my life just to make her happy. For that I have an offer for 3 of you, anyone that can make my daughter smile I will give that person N5 million. But while doing that make sure you don’t hurt her. If you dare hurt a strand of hair on her body, I will bury you alive”.

Sharing the video, Yul Edochie declared that it’s his message to his daughter as she celebrates her 19th birthday.

He wrote; “A message for my daughter Danielle Yul Edochie as she turns a year older today.”

The message emphasizes his deep love and willingness to sacrifice anything for her happiness.

However, reports suggest Danielle has distanced herself from her father following his decision to take a second wife in 2022.

While the gesture appears heartfelt, it remains to be seen if Danielle will acknowledge the message publicly.

In another post, Yul Edochie shares photos of the celebrant and wrote;

“Happy birthday to my daughter, Danielle Dubem Yul-Edochie @d3forareason

Jadon!

Leader of the Yul-Edochie squad.

You shall have many more beautiful birthdays and many great years filled with blessings.

And you shall be 10 times greater than your father.

May God lead you all the days of your life, and may our ancestors stand with you, Amen.

Daddy loves you and proud of you always.

❤️❤️❤️”

Watch below:

