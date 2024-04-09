In a heartwarming social media post, veteran Nollywood actor Chidi Mokeme showered praises on iconic Nigerian singer 2Baba.

Taking to his Instagram page, the movie star highlighted the singer’s humility and unwavering passion for music.

He referenced a specific memory from their early days together when they were both young and starting out.

Chidi Mokeme recounted 2Baba ‘s genuine desire to perform and entertain people, even before he achieved fame.

He expressed admiration for 2Baba’s consistent character over the years, emphasizing how the musician’s humility remains unmatched.

Chidi concluded by calling 2Baba a “True Pathfinder” and showering him with well-deserved appreciation.

He wrote;

“A GUY.

MY GUY.

A King Who’s Most Comfortable Showing Up Without His Crown.

The Embodiment of Humility

Since that very first day we met in 042, all those thirty-something years ago, when we were running the town with “Two-Point Entertainment”, later “Two Can Play Entertainment”, hosting campus shows and gigs at Moore House & Forum Night Club, you have remained true to yourself.

I remember clearly,…. “I just wan sing, I just want climb stage make I entertain the people. Na the only thing wey dey make me happy.” before you got on stage that night, and boy, did you demolish the stage. I knew you were born to do this. The many many many special times we have spent together since, in different parts of the world, have reinforced your conviction and mastery. And nobody hails me, in that special way that only you do

Sometimes, I wish you weren’t so humble.

Other times, I wish we were all as humble as you.

So much I want to say and could have said, as I celebrate you today, and no it’s not your birthday, but why try when I saw a post the other day by @emmaugolee who’s captured your essence way better than I could? (Y’all go and check out that post on Emma’s Page).

So this post is just for me, myself and I, and all those to whom it may ‘kwansign’ to add well-deserved flowers to your garden

You Are A True Pathfinder!

All Hail The King @official2baba

Love

EZE NNUNU”.

See below;

ALSO READ: “Getting closer to the grave i see” VeryDarkMan says as he celebrates 30th birthday with funny dance video