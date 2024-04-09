Nollywood actresses, Funke Akindele and the late Adejumoke Aderounmu’s brother, are embroiled in a social media controversy following Aderounmu’s passing.

Recall that Aderounmu, known for her role in “Jenifa’s Diary,” passed away recently.

After news of her passing from an undisclosed illness, many tributes emerged, including Funke’s message

“Sad!!!! @jideawobona I still asked about her. Omg. May her soul rest in peace.” she wrote.

However, Adejumoke Aderounmu’s brother brother publicly criticized Funke Akindele, alleging she neglected to help his sister when she needed it most.

The brother commended other actresses for their support of his sister and accused Akindele of insincerity in her condolences.

He wrote:

“You that they called tirelessly, weh you no turn up, she even sent Pascal to you, you still no reach out. Why the eye service now when she don kpai? Omo shout-out to Rita Dominic and Sotayo Gaga. Terrible person! If you want to defend anybody, it’s fine. After all there is nothing we can do about it.

“But don’t be a hypocrite by changing the narrative. Nobody is feeling entitled! If you refuse to show love when person dey alive, no dey do eye service when the person kpai, just look away, nobody go reason your matter.”

See below;

