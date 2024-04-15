Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie has reignited a heated online feud with Zubby Michael following the tragic passing of their colleague, Junior Pope.

Taking to her Instagram story, the singer accused him of harboring envy and failing to be a true friend to the late Junior Pope.

She highlighted Michael’s role as Junior Pope’s best man at the wedding, questioning the sincerity of their relationship.

Criticizing Zubby Michael ‘s character, Angela Okorie alleged that his obsession with being the “number one” star in Nollywood prevents him from forming genuine friendships.

She further claimed her own acting fees are ten times higher than Michael’s, suggesting a disparity in their professional success.

While expressing her grief for Junior Pope, Okorie described him as a kind, peaceful individual who was often taken advantage of due to his gentle nature.

She wrote:

“Zubby you be Junior Pope’s best man for his wedding if am not mistaken. Na thunder go fire you Zubby. I tell you say you don buy market I told you and Mula that day that I will disgrace you that you should be ready for me, you are never anybody’s friend. Braaaaa you wicked reach inside your blood, you are too envious, you be number 1 but my artist fee na times 10 your own yet you dey jonse mugu, the world must start seeing your wickedness.

“These blood-sucking demons been doing too much. Speak up when you see evil. Junior Pope na person. E pain me say he die I swear.”

She added: “Junior Pope was one person in millions. Anyone who comes across him can testify. He is a very soft, non-problematic human, a happy soul. He is always about his family but sometimes to be that quiet no good cos people go just dey match you anyhow.

“They know I am one of the best things that has ever happened to Nollywood. Haters can argue if they like, but God no gree hahaha. You see this industry, they hate themselves no real love o. Do you know how many times these heartless people have poisoned me? Even before I was shot. Run from Nollywood friends. How much hate, what did I do? Nothing. Just because am doing well some of them wey no fit sing wan kill their selves.”

