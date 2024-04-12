Following the death of Junior Pope, Nollywood filmmaker, Frank Tana has made a shocking allegation against Movie producers in Asaba.

In a Instagram post, the movie star alleged that these producers are responsible for Pope’s passing.

He suggested Pope’s death is part of a larger issue within Nollywood, hinting that others are “still passing through what he passed through.”

According to Frank Tana, Asaba producers blacklisted Junior Pope for years and he was unable to find job; hence why he decided to accept Adanma’s offer.

He said;

“Hi friends. I hardly speak. I hardly come to social media to talk. But this time around What killed Junior Pope? It’s not even the boat capside or something, no. That is not the ontological of his death. Junior Pope died many years ago. Junior Pope was killed by our producers. Yes, the major producers killed Junior Pope. The cartel, they killed Junior Poop. I am saying this because nobody is feeding me and nobody can feed me. I’m already made and I’m made for life. I am bigger than all of them. Bigger, far bigger than all of them. People that know me, we testify to that. Our producers killed Junior Pope. How did they kill him? Let me tell you. Less than. When I came to Nollywood, when I saw Junior Pope, the way people outside see him is not the way he is in Nollywood. Junior Pope is struggling to survive. Yes, our producers, they blacklisted him and so many others. Junior Pope don’t see work in Asaba. He hustles outside, Enugu, Owerri, Lagos to work, to put food on his table. Most people, if not for E money, Emoney bought him his car. Junior Poop was driving one jalupi car like that when I came to Asaba. Emoney bought him a car, a good car, the one that he’s using now for the past four years now, if I’m not mistaken. Junior Pope is a hustler. Everybody shouting, Adanma luke, Adanma Luke, Adanma Luke killed Junior Pope. How? Are you people giving him job? Nobody’s giving him job. That’s why he’s going to Anam to shoot. Because if Junior Pope is busy, like every other artist here in Asaba, what will he be doing in Anam? Even just like me, I can’t go to Anam for one billion. Why? How? Even with the life jackets. Yes, I can’t. How much do you have to pay me to go to Anam? If I’m to go to Anam now, go with divers, so many things.”

Watch below;

