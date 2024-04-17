Nigerian Billionaire and singer, Kcee’s elder brother, E-Money has vowed trained the three children of his late friend, Junior Pope.

In an Instagram post marking the one-week anniversary of Junior Pope’s passing, the businessman expressed the deep sense of loss felt by many across Africa and beyond.

He described the deceased as a close friend and brother who is deeply missed.

The grieving friend recalled a poignant memory of Junior Pope’s final words on a boat trip, where he expressed his determination to care for his three children.

E-Money then vowed to help raise and nurture Junior Pope ‘s children, honoring his final wish.

He wrote;

“It has been one week since you departed from this world, leaving behind a profound sense of loss that reverberates not only among us but also across Africa and beyond. Your presence, as both a friend and a brother, is deeply missed, JP.

The weight of your absence bears heavily upon our hearts, yet we draw comfort from the belief that God will grant us the resilience to carry forward and uphold the legacy you’ve entrusted to us. We tenderly remember your final words on the boat, “NA ONLY ME DEM BORN I GET 3 CHILDREN NA ME GO RAISE THEM,” and we solemnly commit to honoring that vow.

Your children now find solace in the embrace of the Okonkwo family, and we, as members of that family, pledge to nurture them as you would have wished.

Your absence leaves a palpable void, JP and your memory will forever be held dear. Rest peacefully, knowing that you are deeply cherished, and may God’s blessings encompass your soul, your family, and all who hold you in their hearts.”

See below;

ALSO READ; Khloe Kardashian Wants A Cuddling Buddy – See Her PHOTOSHOOT For Cosmopolitan UK Magazine (PHOTOS)