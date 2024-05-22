Nigerian content creator, Egungun has gifted his fiancé a brand new car.

This comes few weeks after he treated himself to a new car.

Egungun shared photos of the moment he presented the brand new car to his fiancé.

He wrote, “You deserve it all, baby!Congratulations on your first ride baby”

This romantic gesture has left fans gushing over the couple’s love.

Egungun and his fiancé have been together since 2020, and their relationship has been a beautiful journey.

He proposed to his woman in March, 2024 after four years of dating.

Congratulations to the beautiful bride to be.



