A video captured the emotional moment BBNaija’s season 4 housemate, Frodd threw a surprise baby shower for his beautiful wife, Chioma aka Pharm Chi.

In the video shared online,Pharm Chi shed tears of joy as she behold and friends and family who came to rejoice with her.

The couple who were dressed in black, were also seen in another video, cuddling up, as they revealed the gender of their child to their guests.

Frodd and his wife revealed that they are expecting a baby girl.

Since the video went viral, fans has been congratulating the beautiful couple.

Watch the heartwarming video below;

ALSO READ; Alleged divorce: “I finally caught the woman that has been deceiving my wife”- Yul Edochie makes fun of May Edochie As He releases New Movie