Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz’s, ‘Omoghetto The Saga’ movie, becomes the most-watched Naija title on Netflix

Actress Funke Akindele and her husband JJC Skillz, have made another landmark achievement as their movie, ‘Omoghetto The Saga’ becomes the most-watched Naija title on Netflix.

In a photo shared on Instagram by JJC Skillz, it was revealed that the movie, ‘Omoghetto The Saga’ ranks the most watched Naija movie on Netflix.

JJC Skillz wrote,

“Wow @omoghettothesaga God is so good @funkejenifaakindele congratulations darling #sceneoneproductions #netflix”.

This comes months after the comic movie smashed the box office records in 2021, when it ranked the highest grossing Nollywood movie of all time, running to a billion naira.

While celebrating the latest achievement recorded, one of the principal characters in the movie, Alex Ekubo, stated that he is proud to be a part of the movie as it continues to break records both at home and abroad.

His words in part,

@omoghetto is one of the movies I’m proud to have been a part of, it continues to break records home & abroad, from been the highest grossing Nollywood movie of all time, raking in almost a Billionaire Naira in total, to now being the most watched title on @naijaonnetflix”.

See below,