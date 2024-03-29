BBNaija star Chomzy has celebrated her stepson on his birthday.

The reality star took to Instagram to share cute photos of the little boy alongside a heartwarming message.

In her caption, Chomzy expressed her love and showered her stepson with birthday wishes.

She prayer for his life to be filled with love, laughter, and countless blessings.

In her words;

“To the bundle of joy who’s turning one, may your life be a never-ending adventure filled with love, laughter, and countless blessings. Happy birthday son❤️🌺”

Chomzy’s ex-husband shares the young boy with his ex-wife. Her post has sparked reactions online.

Choomy Cho wrote, “Ex-wife’s son is just one year. You don run go marry. I pray your last

One Official Thelma wrote, “Na her husband son. No be hers. Her husband is a baby father. Baby father don go marry Chomzy wey never drop but if it’s women now they will say they can’t marry a single mother.

One Fabulous Queen wrote, “Men no come for this man that his child is just clocking 1 and he’s already married. But they wanted to skin Queen alive. It’s men world anyways”.

See the post below;

ALSO READ: “You don finally drop the pikin. We showed this pikin pepper” Korra Obidi celebrates as her bestie, JaneMena welcomes her second child