Nigerian lawyer, Veronica Anyim has paid a visit to Pastor Paul Enenche and his wife after she was embarrassed while giving testimony.

Recall that the law graduate had shared a personal story during a church service.

She spoke about overcoming challenges to become the first graduate in her family, crediting God’s help for her success.

In a viral video, Anyim Veronica mistakenly refers to her degree as a Bachelor of Science (BSc) when speaking with her pastor, Paul Enenche.

The pastor’s harsh response, questioning her honesty and English skills, has sparked online discussions.

Following the criticism their pastor received from Netizens, the church, Dunamis International Gospel Centre, later issued a statement clarifying their position on the matter.

The church’s statement acknowledges the events of Sunday, April 14th, 2024, when Ms. Anyim testified about graduating from university, a first in her family.

The statement outlines three factors that led the senior pastor to question the veracity of her testimony:

Mrs Anyim’s use of spoken English during the testimony raised concerns about her ability to complete a law degree.

Mentioning a ten-year study period for law studies caused confusion regarding the actual degree earned.

Her reference to a “BSc in Law” instead of the standard “LLB” for a law degree in Nigeria and most countries further fueled doubts.

Following the apology from the church, Anyim Veronica met with Pastor Paul Enenche and his wife for a cordial discussion regarding the issue.

Sharing photos from the meeting, the policewoman revealed that she harbors no ill will towards the church and intends to remain a member of the congregation.

She has also urged the public to move past the controversy.

In her words;

“I want to inform the whole world that I just had a warm meeting with my spiritual father and mother dr Paul Enenche and dr Becky Enenche.

I don’t have any grudge against the church or them

I remain committed to serving God as a member of Dunamis church.

I am thankful for the concern of the public.

I have put the situation at my back and I have moved forward and I want everybody to do the same. Peace.”

