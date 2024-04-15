Netizens has called out Pastor Paul Enenche of Dunamis International Gospel Centre for embarrassing a lady who came out to share her testimony.

It could be recalled that the woman named Anyim Veronica Nnenna, had revealed during the testimony session, that she is the first graduate in her family.

According to her, she faced many challenges that almost made the journey unsuccessful.

However, while she was still sharing her testimony, Pastor Paul Enenche, interrupted the lady, asking about the degree she bagged.

When she revealed that she bagged ‘BSc in Law’, the man of God of embarrassed her, stating that the right title for a law graduate is ‘LLB’.

He tagged her a liar, stating that he has low tolerance for fake testimonies.

After the video went viral, it was discovered that Nnenna did graduated from the National Open University with an LLB degree.

This has stirred reactions online. Many Nigerian urged the pastor to call the lady back to the pulpit and apologize to her.

Some defended the clergyman for embarrassing the lady.

Irebamiolakanm1 said: “I still won’t blame the Pastor, after studying in Sch for 5 yrs and you don’t know the title of the degree you earned. It’s well.”

FavourDiamen noted: “Same thing I told my mum after seeing the video on IG. She prolly isn’t too good with English, but you could tell from the shock on her face that she meant what she said even though she couldn’t defend it. I feel bad after Pastor Paul embarassed her. He should apologize fast.”

ideniyor stated: “She needs to be called back to the pulpit, apologized to and celebrated.”

OluwadaraTolu said: “That’s demoralizing. The height of the disgrace was overboard. They have to reconcile with her.”

jeremiadetunji wrote: “What she studied for 5 years. And law school of a year? Haba! That’s a big embarrassment to her and the school she graduated from.”

