Nigerian singer, Johnny Drille and his wife, Rima Tahini Ighodaro has announced the arrival of their first child, a daughter named Amaris Esohe Ighodaro.

Taking to his Instagram page, the music star posted a heartwarming video showcasing their journey from pregnancy to parenthood, culminating in the precious moment they held their newborn daughter.

Johnny Drille officially announced that 6 weeks ago, they had welcomed their first child.

His caption overflows with love and admiration for his wife, praising her resilience during pregnancy and motherhood’s early days.

He wrote;

“AMARIS ESOHE IGHODARO | 11.17.23

Six weeks ago today, we held in our arms our daughter for the first time. It’s hard to explain but it’s the most miraculous thing i’ve ever known.

Never felt a greater sense of purpose to protect and to nurture. Everyday I pray to God to help me be the best father for our daughter, so help me God 🙏🏾

Dear @rimouuune i’m in awe of your strength, I’ve seen you go through real pain the last few months, but you stayed strong for our baby, and for me. Been watching you take on motherhood with so much grace. Something more exciting about raising this child with you ♥️”

On the other hand, his wife described Amaris as her “miracle” and thanks God for this precious gift.

She expressed gratitude to her “incredible husband” for being her rock and already proving himself to be the perfect father.

In her words:

“My precious and beautiful child,

Amaris Esohe Ighodaro 11.17.2023.

You are my miracle and the best gift I have ever received ❤️

God is faithful and his word is always true! 🙏🏽

My incredible husband,

Thank you for being my rock and the absolute best father to our little babygirl already! I love you ❤️”

See below;

