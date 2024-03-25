Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has expressed shock after Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky take home the award for Best Dressed Female.

This took place at the recent premiere of “Jakaju: Beast of Two Worlds”, held on March 24th at Lekki’s Circle Mall.

In the viral video, actor Femi Adebayo announced Bobrisky as the winner, much to the apparent disbelief of actress Toyin Abraham.

The actress questioned the decision, saying “How come?” while Bobrisky confirms their win.

Bobrisky reportedly received a one-million-naira cash prize alongside the award.

The event, produced by actress Eniola Ajao, boasted a list of A-list attendees including Odunlade Adekola, Femi Adebayo, Mercy Aigbe, and others.

While details surrounding the judging criteria for the Best Dressed award remain unclear, Bobrisky’s win has sparked conversation online.

