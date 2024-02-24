Popular Nigerian skit maker MC Mbakara and his wife, Lolo Mbakara, are celebrating a joyous occasion: the purchase of a new house.

The couple excitedly shared the news on their social media pages, expressing their gratitude and faith.

In a video posted on Instagram, MC Mbakara and his family are seen gathering outside the new house.

They opened the door in a solemn ceremony, invoking the Holy Trinity.

Sharing the video, MC Mbakara wrote;

“Finally Our New Home! What God Cannot Do, Does Not Exist.”

Taking to Facebook, Mbakara offered a glimpse into the new home, but refrained from disclosing its location.

In a video tour, he playfully invited fans to visit, showcasing the spacious and comfortable rooms.

He wrote; “No More Eko Hotel, My Rooms Are Now Very Comfortable For You And Me .Who Is Visiting??”

Fans and fellow celebrities have showered the couple with congratulatory messages.

Watch below;

ALSO READ: “Throw Away The Keys”- Davido reacts as Peruzzi tracks down Twitter influencer who made fake tweets claiming he slept with Chioma(VIDEO)