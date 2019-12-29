Nigerian music star, Davido’s first baby mama, Sophia Momodu was invited at the Christmas lunch hosted by the singer’s dad Adedeji Adeleke. His first daughter Imade and her mum, Sophia posed for a group photograph and they look cute.

Even though Davido is set wed his fiancée, Chioma Rowland in 2020, he has shown many times that he has a very good relationship with Sophia and Amanda, the mothers of his two daughters, Imade and Hailey.

See more photos below;

