Defunct Nigerian music group, P-Square which had Paul and Peter Okoye dominate the Nigerian music scene in the early 2000s has become a thing most fans want back

Rudeboy’s recent performance proved why the musical duo needs to get back together as a group to revive their ailing musical career.

Rudeboy performed at the last Ovation ‘Carol Night’, and during the event found it difficult to motivate an already excited crowd to dance.

Prior to him coming on stage, several Nigerian artistes had performed and moved the crowd to excitement, however, when Rudeboy performed, the crowd went to their seats and it was obvious they didn’t enjoy his performance.

Just as if he knew he was not living up to expectations, the other half of P-square had to give an excuse of coming straight to the Ovation ‘Carol Night’ from another show, saying he was rather exhausted.

But a fan who was not happy with the excuse was heard shouting from the crowd saying, “swallow your pride, makeup with your twin and bring back P-square and save your musical career please.”

