Ike Onyeoma in an interview video that surfaced on social media on Saturday, denied reports that their is trouble in his romantic relationship with Mercy Eke even after they both unfollow each other on Instagram.

The move that created room for their split rumors was when fans noticed that the two reality TV stars unfollowed each other on Social media. A day after the split was brought to public notice, Ike went out with Mercy’s rival, Tacha to celebrate the festive holiday and he returned to the same Instagram to post the photos of him and Tacha.

But in an IG Live video, Ike has denied they are broken up.

According to him, they just have busy schedules so they haven’t been able to spend time together recently.

