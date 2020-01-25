Nigerian singer Davido welcomes his fiance Chioma Rowland to Nigeria for the first time since the arrival of their son, David Adedeji Adeleke. The superstar in the company of his lawyer, Prince picked up the mother and child at the Lagos Airport up and early this morning.

It was a cozy moment as Davido could be seen placing his head on Chioma’s shoulder while she had her baby fast asleep in her hands. The arrival of Chioma seems to have put to rest all the rumours flying around over her fidelity to the superstar or finally, they get to sort things out..We can only wait till then.

See beautiful photos and video of the reunion below

