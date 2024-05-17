Veteran Nollywood actresses, Rita Edochie and Chinwe Owoh has defended Late Junior Pope’s wife, Jennifer amidst rumors and speculation.

The burial ceremony of late Nollywood actor Junior Pope is currently underway in his hometown of Ukehe, Nsukka, Enugu state.

However, the occasion has been marred by rumors and speculation surrounding his death and marital life.

In a passionate appeal, Nollywood veterans Rita Edochie and Chinwe Owoh have come to the defense of Junior Pope’s wife, Rita.

They urged the public to leave her alone to mourn her husband in peace, without the added stress of unfounded rumors and gossip.

“Junior Pope’s wife, they should leave her alone! There’s nobody that doesn’t have misunderstandings in their home. Even if they had misunderstandings, they should leave that girl alone (Rita – and who even said they were having issues?). Leave her alone to bury her husband quietly for his soul to rest in peace,” said Chinwe Owoh.

Rita Edochie specifically addressed those spreading false information online, praying for God to accept Junior Pope’s soul.

While questioninh those who claim he was murdered, the actress praised Junior Pope as a good man who had no discrimination against anyone.

She said, “Junior Pope is gone. Everybody is saying different versions of what they want. I beg God to accept his soul. He’s a good man, one person with no form of discrimination against any human being. Anywhere he is, if spirits can see, he should protect his family. People who are saying he was killed, are the killers in charge of their own lives? People should stop talking rubbish. Social media has done more harm than good. Someone that’s full of life, he lost his life instead of them to rest, they’re stressing his wife again. Every mouth in charge of these foul information, God will judge you. Leave someone who is innocent to have peace of mind.”

Watch below;

