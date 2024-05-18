Nollywood actress, Empress Njamah has mourn the death of her friend and colleague, Junior Pope.

Recall that the movie star lost not one, but two dear friends and colleagues in a short span of time, with Ada Ameh’s passing still fresh in her mind.

Empress Njamah took to social media to express her grief, writing a heartfelt tribute to Junior Pope and Ada Ameh.

She described her late friend as “full of life and fun to be with” and revealed that their passing has left her struggling to come to terms with the loss.

She also thanked her doctor for advising her to allow herself to cry and process her emotions.

In her words;

“ITS BEEN VERY DIFFICULT FOR ME TO PUT UP YOUR PICTURE TO WRITE ANYTHING. I have been struggling, hoping that it’s a dream, but when I saw that coffin, I realised you’re truly gone @jnrpope.

The past few days have been very traumatising for me; the Dr said allow her, leave her, it’s ok to cry out and give her some space. I know my tears can’t bring you back, JP. Keep resting; you will be missed, my friend

ADA AMEH and JNR POPE WHERE FULL OF LIFE AND FUN TO BE WITH; there was NEVER A DULL MOMENT WITH THEM. DEATH YOU JUST HAD TO TAKE THEM AWAY FROM US

YOU WILL BE MISSED”.

See below:

ALSO READ: “You are the Treasure that I see. I love you with all of me oko mi” Bimpe Akintunde pens sweet message to husband ahead of his birthday