A video captured the emotional moment Late Nollywood actor, Junior Pope’s first son broke down in tears during his funeral.

Recall that the funeral of the movie star, who passed away in April, took place today.

It was attended by his family, friends and colleagues.

But one moment that has left many heartbroken was when Junior Pope’s first son broke down in tears at the funeral.

A video making the rounds online shows the young boy weeping uncontrollably as he was being taken away from the church.

Surrounded by family members, including his mother, who were trying to comfort him, the boy’s grief was palpable.

Junior Pope’s funeral, which took place in his hometown of Ukehe, Enugu State, was attended by his wife, Jennifer Awele, and their three sons, as well as fellow actors and friends.

The video of the little boy breaking down at the funeral has gone viral, with many people expressing their condolences and sympathy for the family.

Watch below;

