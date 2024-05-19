Nollywood child actress, Adakirikiri has celebrated the birthday of her senior colleague and mentor, Chief Imo.

In a heartfelt post, the movie star praised the movie producer for his role in creating the Adakirikiri character, which originated as an Igbo content on set in Owerri.

She revealed that Chief Imo single-handedly chose the name Adakirikiri, which has since become a household name.

While wishing him a happy birthday Adakirikiri expressed her gratitude for Chief Imo ‘s guidance and support, which has led to her success.

In her words;

“Dear papa @chiefimo ❤️

The originator of the name ADAKIRIKIRI!!!!

The very spring board of the ADAKIRIKIRI BRAND!

It all started as an Igbo content on set in owerri but it was so hilarious and you said we have to give this character a name!!! Effortlessly you chose the name ADAKIRIKIRI by yourself and in no distant time,the name stuck!!!

@chiefimo see how big the name you chose has grown into a household name!! 🥹🥹🥹

Your little girl now walks on the streets with hands waving at her from left and right and that’s courtesy of YOU!!!💃🏻💃🏻

Dear papa @chiefimo I wish you a very happy birthday and I pray that lines will fall in extremely pleasant places for you❤️❤️ I LOVE YOU SO MUCH DADDY❤️❤️❤️ @chiefimo

Family!!! Tag him, wish him a very happy birthday and say thank you to him for me❤️❤️❤️”

See below;

