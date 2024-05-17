Nollywood actress, Queen Wokoma has been dragged on social media for wearing an “inappropriate” outfit to the funeral of her colleague, Junior Pope.

The late actor, who lost his life in a boat accident on a movie set, was laid to rest today, and Queen Wokoma was among the mourners who attended the funeral.

However, her choice of attire, a black blazer, black stockings, and a mini dress, has sparked outrage among many who consider it “inappropriate” for a funeral.

Social media users have taken to various platforms to express their disapproval, with some calling out Queen Wokoma for her choice of attire to Junior Pope’s funeral.

@Mhiz_jules wrote: “Your outfit is inappropriate period 📌📌📌📌

Make Una try Dey get sense small,no be everything dem go Dey tell person…….you want to follow the dead and trend abi……you have it 🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️”.

@Quinceyfabrics wrote: “U did well by going but this ur dressing is really a party wear”.

@Aniveraaa wrote: “Pls this is inappropriate for funerals pls..do better, no hates pls…one love!”.

@Goddess_of_cruize wrote: “Na club you dey go? Abi na Wetin you dey celebrate?

Na everything be show off for una Asaba wood?”.

@Miriamjacob wrote: “You actually wore that to a burial????

