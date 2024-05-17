Nollywood actress Sarah Martins has thrown a shade at her former best friend, Judy Austin and her husband, Yul Edochie as she mourn the passing of Junior Pope, who was laid to rest today.

In her post, the movie star expressed condolences and empathy for Junior Pope’s family.

She implied that the actor’s only mistake was going out to earn a living on the day he passed away

While mourning Junior Pope, Sarah Martins threw a shade at Judy Austin and Yul Edochie.

She stated that even though they owe her money, she will never wish this kind of painful death on her “debtor”, Judy Austin and her “Stolen” husband, Yul Edochie.

She wrote:

“Farewell AKPA SWAG… It is well!!! Your only offense was going out on that faithful day to look for daily bread… I don’t wish this kind of painful death on anyone, not even my debtors Judy Austin and her stolen husband Yul.”

See below;

ALSO READ: “I’ve never seen a child soooooo determined, So Talented” – Annie Idibia gushes over her youngest daughter, Olivia