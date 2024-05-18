A young lady has courageously shared her personal story of struggle and resilience, revealing how she came to have five children with different fathers.

In an interview with Citizen TV, the woman shared her experiences growing up in poverty in Vihiga County.

She worked hard to support her siblings, but faced mistreatment at home.

Determined to escape her difficult circumstances, she left her village for Nairobi, hoping to find a better life.

However, she ended up living on the streets of Kibera, where she faced even greater challenges.

Despite her efforts to find a job, the lady found herself in vulnerable situations, leading to the birth of her five children with different fathers.

The woman spoke tearfully of the pain and regret that accompany her circumstances.

“When I left, I was coming to Kibera. I had only heard of the place but had never been there. I was coming to look for work and escape the mistreatment back home. It was never as easy here as I anticipated, but I was determined to do my best to make a living rather than go back home,”

“I did not want to be close to the men in my circle, but it was almost inevitable because of circumstances. I do not know all my kids’ fathers, but they do not belong to the same man.

“I now have three girls and two boys, each having a different father. I thought I was being helped by the last two men I met, but they all lied to me; now I have a bigger burden to fend for all my five kids.” she said.

