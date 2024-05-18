A video of Nollywood actress, Aunty Ramota, dressed in a full Superman costume has gone viral on social media.

The content creator was seen walking on the street, complete with the iconic Superman mask and carrying a bag.

The video has sparked a range of reactions from fans.

While some people expressed confusion about Aunty Ramota ‘s superman outfit, others praised her unique sense of style.

Ade: “But what is this?”

certifiedushbebe 22: “aunty ramota and her dressing.”

rockylistic: “She will never seize to amaze you.”

Watch below:

