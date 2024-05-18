Nigerian activist, VeryDarkMan has made a serious allegation against skit maker, Carter Efe.

In a viral video, the content creator accused the skit maker of physically abusing his girlfriend and mother of his child.

VeryDarkMan compared Carter Efe ‘s behavior to that of Puff Daddy, who was accused of domestic abuse by his ex-girlfriend Cassie.

According to him, the singer’s actions are similar to Puff Daddy’s and that many Nigerian celebrities engage in similar behavior.

VeryDarkMan emphasized that physical abuse is never acceptable and encouraged women to leave abusive relationships.

He also advised young ladies to be cautious of men who engage in abusive behavior.

Watch below;

