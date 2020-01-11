Sandra Ikeji, the sister of Nigerian Billionaire Blogger, Linda Ikeji, is trending all over social media. She’s tied the knot today with her fiancee and the event planner is surrounded by 200 bridesmaids in live photos that surfaced on the Internet from the ceremony holding at the Landmark event centre, Lagos

Sandra Ikeji train of maids is the longest we have come across in a Nigerian wedding and we know she must have chosen that so as to make history and as well make wedding trend on social media.

Sandra Ikeji, younger sister of popular celebrity blogger, Linda Ikeji, traditionally tied the knot with her boo in a lavish traditional wedding which took place on the 28th of December in Imo state.

Few days after the ceremony, Sandra has taken to her social media account to slander the caterer she contracted for her wedding.

