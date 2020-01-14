Reality TV stars, Mercy and Tacha never really got over their incessant fights back in Big Brother House and their fans don’t seem to want it to end as well. Tacha has responded to SOcial media trolls insulting her mother over a publication allegedly written by one of her fans.

Recall Mercy Eke had an outburst on IG live yesterday, firing back at haters who alleged her mom died. Some Mercenaries took matters out of context as they began attacking Tacha through her leaked private line.

It is common knowledge that Tacha has thick skin, she basically does not care about what people say about her. So it is shocking to see her get so emotional in a new video she posted on Instagram because of the trolls who came for her family.

Apparently her number was leaked somehow and people took the opportunity to begin to call her phone and send text messages as well. Some threw jabs about the body odour story that went around the same week of her disqualification, but others took it too far. Apparently someone called her a “bitch from a dead mother”. She expressed how deeply this affected her and then announced that she had changed her number.

