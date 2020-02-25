Filmmaker Moses Inwang has impressed a lot of people with his calmness after he shared a shocking experience he had when he visited Computer Village in Ikeja recently. The filmaker shared a video footage he recorded during the evnt which showed how his Range Rover was used as a kiosk at Ikeja.

According to him, he went to Computer Village, Ikeja to get some items and his Range Rover SUV was turned into a worthless automobile before he returned to where he packed it. In the video, a belt seller was seen displaying his market on the hood of the car.

Watch the video below;

