Filmmaker Moses Inwang has impressed a lot of people with his calmness after he shared a shocking experience he had when he visited Computer Village in Ikeja recently. The filmaker shared a video footage he recorded during the evnt which showed how his Range Rover was used as a kiosk at Ikeja.
According to him, he went to Computer Village, Ikeja to get some items and his Range Rover SUV was turned into a worthless automobile before he returned to where he packed it. In the video, a belt seller was seen displaying his market on the hood of the car.
Watch the video below;
HOT NOW
- Father of murdered footballer refuses to let go of the SARS officer who allegedly killed his son
- Toke Makinwa’s birthday message to Adesua Etomi reveals too much – Was Adesua really a good girl?
- We ain’t gonna lie, we don’t know him- Americans react after Davido got recognized during an NBA game
Discussion about this post