A Nigerian girl on social media has shocked everyone with a rare ability to twist her tongue in forms that seem almost impossible to get. The teenager is said to have mastered the art of twisting her tongue into any shape she pleases to and it causes no pain or harm to her in no way

She has been trending online after she recently uploaded pictures of her weirdly twisted tongue, this one is so unique she twisted it on multiple circles. Her followers where surprised that it lead to several reactions till it went viral.

See reactions below:

