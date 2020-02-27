Actress, Juliet Ibrahim has taken to social media to urge men not to hinder the progree of their relationship partner. She advised prospect men stay as far away from any woman who has something going on for them especially if you know if you have no added value you want to add to their lives

The mother of one says any man who has no good intentions should steer clear off any woman who is doing well.

She says there is absolutely no need to interrupting her greatness for your very own selfish reasons and you would do the world a lot of good if he only admires from a distance.

Juju wrote; “If you see a woman that has everything going for herself and you’re not ready or going to add value to her life, please my brother just admire her from far. Don’t interrupt her greatness.”

