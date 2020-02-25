It appears a kind of friendly relationship will soon pop up between reality tv star rivals, Tacha and Mercy after Tacha dropped a nice comment on a post that featured Mercy on Instagram.

Mercy and Tacha have been rivals since the 2019 Big Brother Naija show and their fans took the war between BBNaija former housemates to another level even after the show that pitched them together ended.

However, despite the line drawn by fans, the duo may be heading for a reconciliation soon with this move from Tacha.

See the post and Tacha’s reaction below;

Meanwhile, Tacha made boss moves over the week, sent her car to the UK to wait for her instead of taking UBER. She made this known in a short promo video she posted for her UK visit that is scheduled for March. In the video, the reality tv star explains how she will be making boss moves to the UK and of course, with her benz.

