There is no doubt that Nollywood actress, Linda Osifo is having the best time of the year. She just announced on social media that she bought an expensive new Mercedes Benz.
She bought the new car, a Mercedes Benz GLE 450 Coupe – which costs about N20million – just few day to the end of February. Her BFF, Tolu Bally excitedly announced the new via her stories on her Instagram page on Monday, February 24, 2020, where she shared a series of videos of the latest car in her garage.
Watch video below;
— Odion Bello-Audu (@odlanky30) February 25, 2020
HOT NOW
- Father of murdered footballer refuses to let go of the SARS officer who allegedly killed his son
- Toke Makinwa’s birthday message to Adesua Etomi reveals too much – Was Adesua really a good girl?
- We ain’t gonna lie, we don’t know him- Americans react after Davido got recognized during an NBA game
Discussion about this post