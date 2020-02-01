Victor Oba, a cousin to a former first lady, Dame Patience Jonathan, has been arrested by the Police in Bayelsa State, for attempting to kill his ex-lover, Seigha Atia.

Oba, who is the Manager of the first lady’s hotel, Aridolf Hotels and Spars, was said to have hit his 23-year-old ex-lover with his SUV damaging her left leg beyond treatment.

He was later apprehended and taken to the Azikoro Police Station. Atia was said to be in shock when she was told her leg would be amputated to save her life.

Narrating the incident, the victim said: “On the day of the incident, we had an argument and he called me and asked me to come outside of our gate to get the rest of my things in his car.

The next thing, he drove his car into me with speed. He hit me against our gate, held me there and did not reverse his car despite the fact that I was screaming in pains.

He later reversed and I fell to the ground and he zoomed off. My neighbors, who watched what happened screamed for help and came to my rescue. This relationship lasted for four months. .

But I decided to quit when I discovered that he was a violent person. He had hit me once that was when everything started to take a nosedive.“

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Asimim Bytswat, confirmed the incident.