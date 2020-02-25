Cubana Chief Priest has called Davido and his uncle’s political party loosers after Davido stylishly condemned for jumping over to choose the present governor, Hope Uzodinma as his best man on seat weeks after he revealed he is one of the prominent supporters for the sacked Imo State governor Emeka Ihedioha.

On his Instagram page, the Celebrity Bar Man, born Paschal Chibuike Okechukwu has been sharing posts in support and praise of governor Hope which many have viewed as being sycophantic owing to the injustice done by the supreme court that led to the emergence of Hope Uzodinma as governor of Imo State

Some hours ago, the celebrity bar man dropped a length post on his Instagram where he eulogies Gov. Uzodinma as being the messiah of Imo State, but his very good friend and Africa’s top super star, Davido was not having any of it and he wasted no time in showing his disapproval to the AGIP (Any Government in Power) celebrity by calling him “anywhere belle face” man.

See the post and Davido’s reaction bellow:

