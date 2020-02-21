Nigerian rapper Speed Darlington has expressed disbelief that true love genuinely exists between his colleague Mr. Eazi and his girlfriend, Temi Otedola – the daughter of Nigerian business mogul, Femi Otedola.

Speed Darlington urged Mr Eazi to show him where his fetish priest is, so he can use same to get the daughter of a rich man like Temi. According to him, he does not know what Mr. Eazi has done to Temi that she can’t just leave him though he has nothing.

He wrote; Bro seriously which country is your voodoo priest in? I’m willing to blow 100,000 naira on a voodoo priest to help me land a rich man daughter eating off my hands. What is it you got that she can’t get enough of? relevancy is like 1000 miles away from you and she still stay even though you are on nobodies list. How many songs have you drop this year my friend already dropped two I have dropped one another one coming on my birthday three weeks from now. I am trying so hard to see your hotness it’s it’s very hard. I have been giving signal to the older sister and still refuse to receive it I’m running out of shots to shoot So I have to resort to voodoo Priest, I must tie one of them.

To him, Mr. Eazi has used charms on Temi reason why she can’t get enough of him and leave him.

See his Post below;

HOT NOW