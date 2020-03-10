Former Spokesperson to Ex-President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan and Pastor, Reno Omokri has dropped another of his numerous nuggets on social media.

This time around, Reno Omokri focused on Marriage as he advised unmarried people not to get married to someone they have never provoked.

He disclosed that it is best to know how an their would-be partner acts when angry before they get married.

According to Reno Omokri, “The biggest error a person can make is marrying someone they have never provoked. Know how they act when angry before saying I do, lest you marry a wife beater, or husband killer. It was in them, but love blinded you, now regret is unblinding you.”

In an earlier statement, Reno Omokri urged men to make money rather than having a good physique.

Reno Omokri is popular for his nuggets on Twitter, most of which are controversial and usually leads to a debate between him and his followers.

