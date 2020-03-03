American pop legend Micheal Jackson’s son, Blanket Jackson, also known as Bigi, celebrated his 18th birthday on 21 February 2020 which earmarked his new chapter of independence by leaving the family home and purchasing his first property.

According to American news outlet Variety, Blanket has bought a six-bedroom house in the city of Calabasas, California worth a whooping $2.6m. The young adult’s first apartment isn’t a condo but a luxury mansion that covers 6,382 square feet, seven and a half bathrooms and is protected inside a 24/7 guard-gated community with security frequently patrolling the neighbourhood.

After going through multiple renovations since it was built in 1990, the Mediterranean-style house comes with a three-car garage, three fireplaces and manicured grass lawns to the front and rear.

Upon entering the property, guests are welcomed by a double-height foyer which comes complete with a curved, carpeted staircase. Blanket can entertain his pals in the large living room which boasts a crystal chandelier near to the formal dining room, perfect for all those fancy dinner parties.

Elsewhere in the property is a butler’s pantry, a family room with a wet bar, a kitchen with granite counters, dark wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances.

In the garden, Blanket can take a dip in the large swimming pool and spa, and fix a barbecue on the spacious lawn.

