Nigerians have called on the Lagos state government to pardon Funke Akindele who was sentenced to 14days community service and fine of N100, 000 for violating the lockdown order.

Nigerians got infuriated as images from the Burial site of the late Chief of Staff in the person of, Mallam Abba Kyari flood everywhere. From going against Social distancing order to defying the official procedures in burying patients who have died from complications of the COVID-19 disease- Nigerians have called out the Presidency for breaking every order that has been placed on ground to curb the spread of this deadly disease.

This is how people gathered to Bury a COVID-19 infected body today in Abuja. Funke Akindele didn’t do up to this one before she and her husband were charged to court. This is just a friendly reminder that Laws are made for the poor and the weak. Victory hand – @OndoFirstBorn Our government have got to be the most useless in world.Not only is there a gathering of over 20 with No social distancing at the chief of Staff Mallam ABBA Kyari burial,there is an infected body in their mist and they prosecuted Funke Akindele,with no at confirmed case her party – @its_Tobiloba

