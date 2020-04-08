Recall that there were reports that some Chinese medical team will be coming to Nigeria soon. Well, latest report has confirmed that they have arrived in the country.
According to Channels TV report, a 15-man medical team from China has arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.
The team arrived in Nigeria in a chartered Air Peace aircraft on Wednesday afternoon.
They are expected to assist Nigeria in efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.
Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehainre was at the airport to receive the medical team.
