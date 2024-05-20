Nollywood actor, Kunle Remi has celebrated his wife, Tiwi’s birthday.

In a sweet and humorous post, the movie star expressed his love and appreciation for his partner, referring to her as his “Crown”.

Despite his wife not being on social media, Kunle Remi still wanted to celebrate her birthday.

He wrote; “Mrs Rated R. Happy birthday T- hustle to my K- dawg! Wishing you happy birthday on the gram is like wishing Jesus happy birthday on instagram. ( we Kuku know he is not on IG) Even tho! Even tho! I celebrate you as you turn a year older my Crown!”

