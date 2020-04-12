Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has set the pace as he led by example by celebrating Easter at home with his family.

Following the lockdown order and the need for social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu worship God from home via online.

The Governor and his wife were seen watching Pastor E.A Adeboye of RCCG on TV as they connected spiritually with what the man of God was saying.

Sanwo-Olu revealed he and his wife prayed for their family, Lagos and Nigeria.

He added that “Easter offers us an opportunity to rethink our relationships as individuals, as communities and as a nation as we face these extraordinary times together.”

Governor Jide Sanwo-Olu also joined health workers, volunteers & patients today in a LIVE video on Instagram as gospel artiste Bolaji Beejay Sax lifted the spirits of the medical personnel with songs of praise to celebrate the #Easter celebration with them.

