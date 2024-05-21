Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie has criticized her colleague, Zubby Michael for his public display of giving a cash gift to the family of their late colleague, Junior Pope.

Recall that the actor presented the family with bundles of cash at the funeral, which was captured on video by a hired videographer.

Taking to her Instagram story, Angela Okorie expressed her disapproval, stating that if Zubby Michael wanted to give money, he should have done so discreetly, like she had done for him in the past.

She accused him of seeking to promote himself through propaganda,

In her words;

“Zubby if you really wanted to give money to Junior Pope’s family. You for give them quietly.

The way I dey take dey give you that year codedly, nobody go know. You carry camera plant make dem dey video you dey give bundle of money to JP family. We all know you with propaganda. Just get out abeg

Zubby na young person die. The show case of money wasn’t necessary, but as a local boy that u are, you know you don’t hace sense. You don’t know where to do show and where to behave well. Abi you get money pass all the dignitaries wey come there? Mugu”.

