Nollywood actress Bimpe Akintunde has celebrated her husband, King Yosg’s birthday, with a heartfelt message.

The thespian took to Instagram to express her gratitude and love for her hubby, calling him “the man who makes me feel God loves me too much.”

In her post, the movie producer praised him for being her rock, supporting her dreams, and making her feel loved and cherished.

On his birthday , Bimpe Akintunde thanked God for blessing her with a wonderful husband like King Yosg.

She wrote;

“Happy birthday to the man who makes me feel God loves me too much!!!!!!!

Oko mii, you are simply Amazing, you are the best gift God ever blessed me with,

I bless the day our part Crossed, I wish we meet Earlier Boda Yuosuphu miiii

I love the way you are always intentional about me!!!!

I appreciate the way you want me to excel in everything I do

I am still in awe of how much you love and Adore miii!!!!!

I count myself lucky to be loved by a wonderful king like you!!!!!!

Oko mii E ku ife miii 🥹🥹😭😢😢😭😭😭😢😢😢😢😢

Happy birthday to the husbbyyy of my entire life @king_yog1

Aseyi Samodun lola Oluwa oba 🙏🏻

Congratulations sir 👑😍😍😍

I love you with all of me,”

See below:

