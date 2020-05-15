Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson has finally returned to social media days after giving birth to her fourth child over a week ago.

The star actress had earlier taken to her Instagram to shower praises on her husband for all his efforts towards the family, and for always being a source of strength when things get tough.

In her recent post, Mercy Johnso has shared lovely photos of her family as the celebrate the man of the house who turns a year older today.

She cheekily wrote:

All we are doing today is play, dance and eat cake lol P/S it’s not white hair oooo na cake 😂😂🙈🙈🙈my hands are full now🙈don’t remind me jor😂💋💋 @princeodiokojie, your fragrance fills our everything.

You are our everything, you are ours for sure no Doubt💋❤️❤️HBD babes…. We love you… Thank you all so much for your kind words…. God bless you all always…

See more photos below:

