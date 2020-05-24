Following the lockdown measures and restrictions announced in Nigeria, Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry is one of the numerous churches that have moved their interactive services online to the internet and relevant social media.

On 22nd May, in one of such interactive online services tagged “Dreams, Interpretations and Solutions, DIS”, which has since gone viral, Prophet Jeremiah received a video call from a middle-aged Californian woman, Tyeisha, who had been diagnosed with the COVID-19 disease and was being housed in a disease control isolation centre.

On further conversation with the patient, Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin discovered that she had developed aggravating conditions such as:

– An inability to walk or use her legs, hence, restriction to bed and dependence on a wheelchair.

– Dependence on supplemental oxygen through Nasal Cannula (NC)

– A constant dry cough

The Man of God, Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin immediately got a leading to pray and call forth the patient’s healing.

He prayed with her, shortly and also asked her to provide a mantle for him to pray on. In minutes, and through video call, a woman who was bedridden and clinging to dear life, fully reliant on machines and assistance, took off her Nasal Cannula and began to breathe without supplemental oxygen!

Video of how everhing went down below:

