Shola Ogudu has taken to social media to mourn the death of a dear one. The mother of one explained that her family lost their doctor to the deadly coronavirus.

Shola who seemed quite touched by the loss said that the doctor’s death has caused pain and it hits different.

Damn!! Damn!! Damn!!!

Woke up to the saddest news EVER!!!

Christ!!!!

Corona virus is fucking reallllll y’all.. we just lost our family doctor to that fucking virus.. jeeezzz my heart 💔💔💔

This pain and shock hits DIFFERENT!!!

Please stay SAFE!!! 🥺😔😫 — Ogudu (@_Oluwanishola_) May 19, 2020

In Nigeria, people already seem to be returning to their regular lives and the fear of the virus has taken backstage in their minds. While some are still skeptical that the virus exists in the country, others feel that it is under control and are not ready to take safety precautions.

Well, Shola has warned fans about the danger of the virus by sharing the news of the loss of a personal person. She also warned fans to stay safe because the virus is very real.

HOT NOW